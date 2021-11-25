NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One organizer in Nashville is ensuring that all people possible will have a full stomach on Thanksgiving Day by giving away meals.
Marcus Meneese, founder of Stronger Than My Father organization, will be supplying a free Thanksgiving meal to those that are in need from 10:30 a.m. until Noon on Thursday.
With donations from the community, Meneese is able to continue to help the community, not only on Thanksgiving, but all year.
Anyone that wishes to get a meal is invited to Stronger Than My Father at 2783 Smith Springs Road.
To learn more about the organization, click here.
