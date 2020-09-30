NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A young woman said she is overwhelmed by the amount of support she has received after starting an online bake sale for her mom who is battling stage 4 appendix cancer.
Haley Frey’s mother has a 40 pound tumor inside of her and desperately needs surgery.
Frey is trying to help her parents pay for what insurance won’t cover.
“Since I put up that Facebook post and did the first interview with you guys, I have raised about nine grand. About three grand is from the baked goods and people have just been sending money. It’s been absolutely amazing,” said Frey.
Frey said she has been a lot of baking in the past few days.
“Almost 2000 cookies, 500 or 600 whoopie pies probably, and over 150 banana breads.”
If you’re interested in purchasing any baked goods or learning more about Haley’s story, click here.
