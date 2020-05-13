NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Community organizations are raising concerns about who has access to COVID-19 test results.
They expressed their fears in a letter to Governor Bill Lee and Mayor John Cooper.
On Thursday and Friday, public housing neighborhoods will have on-site coronavirus testing. Governor Lee’s Unified Command Group is working with the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency.
Medics with the Tennessee National Guard will collect nasal swabs during the voluntary testing.
News4 spoke with Timothy Hughes with Gideon’s Army who agrees testing needs to be easily available, voluntary, and free.
He said what happens after the test is on the minds of some neighbors.
"They were concerned about the ways in which the data might be used that were collected specifically as it relates to folks who test positive for COVID-19,” Hughes said.
The fear is that info being shared with law enforcement. The Metro Public Health Department issued a statement to News4 on Wednesday:
The Metro Public Health Department provides information about confirmed cases in a secure way to the ECC for the safety and protection of first responders. This information allows first responders such as Fire, EMS, and Police to take additional precautions (maximum PPE use and/or distancing protocols) if called to respond to a listed address. Knowing if there is someone at an address with COVID-19 also allows EMS to provide that information when transporting an individual to a hospital emergency department so that they can take the necessary safety measures to protect hospital personnel and patients. It also allows for Metro Police officers transporting an individual to the DCSO facility time to notify DCSO personnel so that they can take the necessary precautions to protect DCSO staff and the inmate population.
"The concern primarily is that that might serve as a discouragement for individuals who otherwise might get tested for COVID-19,” Hughes said.
MNPD previously told News4 the info shared from the health department is constantly updated and addresses are removed once someone has been cleared from the virus:
The Metro Public Health Department provides the addresses of persons who have tested positive or are quarantining for COVID-19 to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The information is inputted into the Computer Aided Dispatch System at the Department of Emergency Communications so that first responders (police, fire, EMS) can take additional precautions (maximum PPE use and/or distancing protocols) if called to respond to a listed address. The information that is shared is updated regularly and addresses are removed once the person has been cleared. At no time is this data shared with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or the Davidson County Sherriff’s Office. Neither MNPD or the DCSO have or plan to move into an MOU with the State.
The names of persons who have tested positive are inputted into the MNPD’s computer system so that any officer who has contact with the individual in the field (i.e., traffic crash, arrest, witness) can take additional precautions.
All MNPD personnel have been noticed that the information is not for public dissemination and is for official use only. Such information can only be shared with MNPD employees who have a business need and similarly situated first responders (Fire, EMS, Sheriff’s Office) who may be actively involved in any call response or otherwise interacting with these persons in their official capacities. Unauthorized dissemination of this information is a violation of MNPD policy.
The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency said they wouldn’t know about any positive results unless a resident told them:
I can only speak for MDHA, and what I can tell you is that MDHA will not have access to the positive results. The only way MDHA would learn of a positive result is if the resident chose to tell us so that we could provide social services. I’ve also confirmed that the National Guard will not have access to the testing.
Hughes believes the info should be on a need-to-know basis.
"So, we want to make sure individuals in the community have the right information, that they know it's important to get tested if they believe they've been exposed to COVID-19,” Hughes said.
MDHA testing locations on Thur., May 14, open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., CST (except as noted)
- Parkway Terrace
- Edgehill Apartments
- Vine Hill Apartments
- Levy Place
- Neighborhood Housing
- Cayce Place (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- CWA Plaza Apartments (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
MDHA testing locations on Friday, May 15, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., CST (Except as noted)
- Andrew Jackson Courts
- J. Henry Hale Apartments
- Cheatham Place
- Cumberland View
- Historic Preston Taylor
- Napier Place (10 a.m. to 4p.m.)
- Sudekum Apartments (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Test results are expected within three days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.