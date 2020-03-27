NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Neighbors in Nashville are coming together to help those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
The group is called Covid Help Nashville.
On Friday, News4 was there as Beverly Blakely delivered groceries to a woman who lives on the 11th floor of the Parthenon Towers in Nashville.
She's only spoken with her over the phone.
"I think it's just something I want to do with my life to make a little difference in somebody's life," Blakely said.
Blakely is one of more than 200 volunteers with Covid Help Nashville.
The group picks up groceries and prescriptions for those who are considered high-risk for getting the coronavirus. They drop the deliveries off at the front door.
News4 spoke with Annie Hendricks about Blakely's act of kindness.
"God will provide all I need and so Ms. Beverly, she is doing that," Hendricks said.
The idea for Covid Help Nashville started on social media with one thought.
"Wouldn't it be nice to have some way to get these people the things they need and I bet there are people that want to help out just like I do," Sarah Townsend Smith who created the group said.
From there, dozens of people responded within 24 hours. Smith created the group almost two weeks ago.
It's a free delivery service that requires no tip, only a smile.
"We don't need any money for what we're doing," Blakely said.
Organizers said they've helped close to 50 people so far and that number continues to grow as the word gets out.
If you would like to sign up to volunteer or receive help, you can either call (615) 447-8260 or email covidhelpnashville@gmail.com.
