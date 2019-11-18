After the death of Deputy Stephen Reece, the community around Cheatham County is grieving together.
"I grew up here," said resident Jessee McMinnis. "I lived here my whole life, 30 years."
McMinnis said everything is just so perfectly familiar in her hometown of Ashland City.
"All these businesses have been here forever," she said, looking around downtown. "It looks like nothing's changed."
In knowing the place, in knowing the people, McMinnis sees how hard Reece's death is for everyone.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 41A and Oak Plains Road. They said Reece did not stop at a stop sign and was hit by a van.
The other driver is receiving treatment for his injuries.
"To know that our county's hurting is hard," said McMinnis. "You never hear it happen at home. You hear it happen everywhere else."
McMinnis didn't know Reece, never met him. Still, she said it's important to come and pay respects in person.
Many residents came to the courthouse Monday to visit a vigil set up around a sheriff's department vehicle. Flowers, cards, wreaths and balloons hung from the vehicle.
"They'd be here for us," said McMinnis. "A phone call or a message wouldn't be how they'd respond to me if it was me in need, so that's not how I'm going to respond to them."
For the friends of Reece, that matters.
A note at the vigil read, 'Please Know That The Entire State of Tennessee is Mourning Your Loss'.
Speaking for the little city she knows so well, McMinnis wants to tell the family this;
"We're all right here behind them. Anything they need. We're all here for them."
