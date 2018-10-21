NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Family, friends and community members gathered Sunday night to remember 18-year-old Brandon Adams, who was shot and killed in the parking lot of McGavock High School the same time last week.
No arrests have been made in the incident, and the family is pleading for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.
“I want [Metro police] to recognize, this is a high-profile case. This was an important person. This wasn't no regular, ordinary kid. This was a special kid, and I always believe in letting the police do their work," Adams' father, Juan, said. "My ask, is for Metro to please come together and make this a priority and find the people, the cause of this, for justice for my son, so my family can rest easy.”
Police say Adams and a juvenile relative drove to the school to meet up with others around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14.
They arrived in Adams' Honda Civic first. The shooting suspects arrived next, pulling up next to Adams in the school parking lot.
According to police, one of the suspects got in the backseat of Adams' car and another approached the vehicle with a gun.
When Adams saw the gun, he started to speed off -- but it was too late. The suspect began firing shots at the car and struck Adams several times.
Adams crashed just off McGavock Pike and the suspects fled. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
Anyone with information about the murder of Brandon Adams is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
