NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee announces 15 additional grants this week totaling $592,000 to area nonprofits and organizations helping victims affected by the deadly tornadoes of March 3.
The Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund advisory committee approved the latest round of grants focused on immediate relief efforts — food, shelter, basic necessities, and direct cash assistance. CFMT will continue funding both relief and recovery grants as many more pledged commitments come to The Foundation as cash, allowing us to review and approve grants for organizations that assist those who have been impacted by the tornadoes on both a short- and long-term basis.
To date, 83 grants to 71 nonprofits and organizations have been deployed from the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, totaling $2,721,600 ($2.721.6 million).
To make a gift in support of Nashville and Middle Tennessee recovery efforts, visit www.cfmt.org.
The latest round of grants are:
- American Red Cross ($70,000) for direct financial assistance to individuals and families in Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson counties.
- Broken Restored Redeemed Ministries ($50,000) for housing placement and additional wraparound services to individuals living in Hermitage and Lebanon.
- The Contributor ($5,000) for replacement tents, blankets, medicine, and groceries for Contributor vendors in Nashville and Hermitage.
- Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church ($30,000) for cleanup/debris removal support for Wilson County, including but not limited to feeding 70 deployed National Guard members.
- Family Affair Ministries ($50,000) for housing placement and basic necessities to individuals living in East Nashville and other areas in Davidson and Wilson counties.
- Galaxy Star Drug Awareness dba as Nashville Peacemakers ($15,000) for food and other basic necessities to families and seniors living in North Nashville.
- Gideon's Army ($75,000) for housing placement and other direct financial assistance to individuals and families living in North Nashville.
- Goodwill Industries ($50,000) for Goodwill gift cards through partner nonprofits to individuals and families who need to replace or replenish household goods, furniture, clothing and toys.
- Heartstrings ($15,000) to provide direct financial assistance to musicians living in Nashville.
- MDHA Housing Trust Corporation ($45,000) for temporary hotel stays for 125 MDHA residents as their apartment units were repaired and assessed for safety.
- Nashville Diaper Connection ($20,000) for diapers to families with children, directly distributed through a network of community partner agencies.
- The Nashville Food Project ($50,000) for prepared food to individuals and families, including seniors, distributed through a network of community partner agencies.
- New Covenant Christian Church ($30,000) to provide housing grants for deposits as well as transportation and moving assistance to help rehouse renters living in North Nashville.
- Tennessee Conference of the United Methodist Church Disaster Response Ministry (UMCOR) ($50,000) for establishment of case management resources for long-term recovery.
- YouInspire ($37,000) to pay the cost of insurance premiums for 15 African American churches (Metropolitan Interdenominational Church, Mt. Hopewell Church, Mt. Carmel Church, Mt. Bethel Church, St. John Church, King Solomon Church, Greater Revelation Church, Pleasant Green Church, First Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, Nashville City Association, Mt. Zion Church, Fifteenth Baptist, and Eighth Street Baptist) severely damaged in the tornadoes.
An application for nonprofits to apply for funding via the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund is online at www.tornadoresponse.com, as are previous totals and descriptions.
In other news from The Community Foundation:
· CFMT’s ChildcareTennessee initiative continues to respond to child care centers across the state for both tornado and COVID-19 relief efforts through a $10 million grant in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Human Services.
Child care agencies in counties affected by the storms and tornadoes that struck Tennessee on March 2 and 3, 2020 can apply for funding to reimburse lost income due to closure, replace equipment and materials, reimburse operation costs and substitute staff and pay for coaches or consultants related to storm damage or impacts.
Counties eligible for the Tornado Relief Grant include Benton, Carroll, Cumberland, Gibson, Humphreys, Morgan, Putnam, Smith, Wilson and parts of Davidson County.
Also, child care agencies closed due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic can apply for reimbursement of lost income, up to a maximum of 30 days.
For more information and to apply for a grant, go to www.cfmt.org/childcaretennessee
⦁ The To Nashville, With Love Fund has issued initial grants totaling $225,000 to benefit tornado relief. To Nashville, With Love was a benefit concert held at Marathon Music Works on March 9, shortly before early COVID-19 recommendations to minimize large scale public events were issued. Beneficiaries of these grants are: American Red Cross Nashville Area Chapter; Cookeville Regional Charitable Foundation; The Equity Alliance; Music City, Inc.; Needlink; Onsite Foundation; Rooftop Foundation; Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee; and Wilson County Schools.
⦁ Old Crow Medicine Show’s song “Nashville Rising” is released on April 3. Old Crow Medicine Show front man Ketch Secor, a resident of East Nashville, wrote and recorded “Nashville Rising” in response to the March 3rd tornadoes. 100% of proceeds from the song are to benefit the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.
