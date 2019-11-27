NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee announced it has awarded $2,397,870 in grants to 365 local nonprofit organizations as part of the 2019 annual grant-making process.
The grants will benefit nonprofits in 28 area counties: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Franklin, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson counties.
The top three awards categories were: Arts and Humanities (18% of the grants), Human Services-Children (15%) and Education (14%).
“The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and through other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have them impact we do without the many nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, in a news release. “Thanks to the generous support of our donors, and the work of dedicated and talented nonprofits, we are able to fund solutions which address Middle Tennessee’s emerging needs and opportunities.”
For a full list of grant recipients, click here.
The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds to Middle Tennessee nonprofits. Grants are awarded through an open application process for organizations addressing community needs and benefiting the well-being of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services. Information about the grant process is available online.
