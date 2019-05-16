Carley Intro
The plan is to add 8 foot sidewalks
The idea is to promote walkability and development
The question is at what cost
And those opposed say its not just a money thing, its a safety thing too
Kent Blanton has been cutting hair for 15 years.
With his barber shop situated right on Goodlettsville's Main Street, one topic that comes up time and time again is the traffic.
"And now with this project coming, it's only going to get worse," said Blanton.
Blanton was talking about Goodlettsville's Main Street redevelopment plan, a project funded by a $12 million federal grant.
The plan is to add eight foot sidewalks on both sides of the street and cross walks.
The idea is to promote development and make the city more pedestrian friendly.
However, it will also mean eliminating a turning lane.
Business owners like Blanton worry about rush hour becoming a traffic nightmare.
They also worry about crashes, first responders being able to get through and losing parking spaces.
"And some businesses that will lose all their parking, it will probably close their doors," said Blanton.
City administrator Tim Ellis understands the concerns.
He agreed, removing the turning lane is not ideal, but he said it has to be done.
"That's all that we can do to fit this project in the right of way that we have currently," said Ellis.
Ellis also said, while business owners claimed they've been left out of the loop, they've actually had plenty of warning.
Ellis said the city sent letters and held a public meeting.
"And had about 70 people that came and offered their opinions of the design and that was the exact same design as it is today," said Ellis.
Still, business owners like Blanton want the city to reconsider.
"We want to keep the feel of Goodlettsville a small town feel, but we don't think that by adding sidewalks in the place of a turning lane, we don't see where that's going to be a benefit to anybody," said Blanton.
Ellis said he plans to take the community's concerns to the design firm.
He said nothing is set in stone.
Ellis said the project should be completed in the next three to four years.
