NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The community has stepped up to help a young woman baking to help out her mother battling cancer.

Haley Frey started an online bake sale for her mother, who was battling stage 4 appendix cancer.

A 30-pound tumor caused her mother’s abdomen to grow.

Her mother had the surgery last month and she’s still recovering inside of the ICU after some setbacks. After raising nearly $20,000, the surgery was a lot more.

“He charged her for the surgery $500 thousand and she’s been in the ICU on and off since then,” Frey said. “We’re anticipating a couple million.”

Her mother only had 40 dollars left in insurance coverage. Frey said her family is not worried about costs and they’re just grateful.

Frey said she is planning another back sale in the coming days

If you are interested in purchasing any of Frey’s baked goods or donating click below.

Anyone looking to reach Frey, can try the following social media: