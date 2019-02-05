NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Harsh words against Republican lawmakers Monday evening from the group that pushed and succeeded at getting an oversight board in Nashville.
In a speech, Community Oversight Now chastised state lawmakers for trying to put restrictions on the oversight board.
"Make no mistake, this bill discriminates, and is designed to discriminate."
Now, they're calling on athletes to make a difference.
The group is encouraging the nation's top athletes to stay away from Tennessee in retaliation. It's called the "Don't Play Where You're Not Welcomed" campaign.
Community Oversight Now will be looking at all of the top athletes in basketball and football considering coming to Tennessee to play, and try to convince them to go elsewhere.
College sports is a huge driving force in communities, and has a direct impact on people's lives.
The group hopes the pressure on big school programs will force lawmakers to back off.
Democrats are also responding to the Republicans push for "guardrails" on oversight boards, calling the guardrail premise fake.
"Over the last several years, the sport around here has been to kick Nashville around, and that is no way to run a state," said Representative Jeff Yarbro.
Saying that Nashville's state lawmakers aren't on board with the proposed rules is an understatement. Instead, they say it's a targeted attack on Nashville's oversight board.
"I think it's disingenuine at best, and legislators need to be as respectful as possible of the voters in Tennessee," said Yarbro.
Yarbro went on to say that Republicans attempts to "blow up the board at a state level" is an immature way to run a government.
We now know exactly what "guardrails" Republican lawmakers are looking to place on the oversight board.
The big ticket restriction would be that no oversight board would have subpoena powers. That means the board could not force someone like Officer Andrew Delke to come testify in front of the board.
Every year, the oversight board has to submit a report to the state of all the cases they reviewed and recommendations they made. There are several rules dictating a boards' makeup, including all members must be registered voters.
