Community criticizes new bench dividers outside Rutherford Co. Courthouse

A social media firestorm is brewing over a new addition to seating at the Rutherford County Courthouse that some say targets less-fortunate members of the community.
So far the county as renovated two benches, adding a new metal divider down the middle.
The change started to get attention when a woman posted a picture of them on a community Facebook page.
“It was just a picture of a bench that's too small,” Kim Roberson said.
Her comment spring-boarded a brand new conversation about homelessness. Dozens have since started posting pictures and "memes" about the benches online, questioning the intentions of the county.
Many feel the county purposely put the dividers there to keep homeless people from sleeping on the benches.
“It has nobody's name on it. It's the community’s benches,” Brittany Hammond said.
Hammond would like to see the county step up to help, instead of trying to push her community out.
"Help out and stop ignoring the people," Hammond said. "If they care so much, they should be part of somebody's life."
Other cities, including Philadelphia and St. Louis, came under fire when they put up similar benches. City officials there admitted part of the decision to add the dividers was to keep the homeless from sleeping on the benches.
Rutherford County Mayor Ernest Burgess says people in the community are concerned about homeless people sleeping on the benches and it’s keeping some from enjoying them.
Burgess refused to say if that was a factor in the new design. He told News4 each bench renovation costs $65 and is being paid for by Rutherford County.
