The community came together to pray on Thursday during the National Day of Prayer.
Several Tennessee leaders took part with the community at the Southern Baptist Convention.
Today is a time the nation can come together and pray for the needs of the country.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Nashville Mayor David Briley and Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson all spoke at the event.
Briley said our city has a strong faith-based community.
“This year in particular, the focus being love one another, I think is really important for our city to be focused on that endeavor this year,” Briley said.
Briley said it was important that he and the governore take part in the event to keep the community going in a good direction.
In Sumner County, people gathered this afternoon at the Sumner County YMCA just days after seven people were brutally murdered outside Westmoreland.
Today’s national prayer scripture, “Love One Another,” based upon the words of Jesus as well as “Love one another just as I have loved you.”
The community came together to denounce hate and spread love.
“This year’s them is loving one another, simple, but learn how to have compassion and love, the theme for different areas of our society,” said Jay Edgerton with the Sumner County YMCA.
Organizers said their hearts are broken over what happened in the Westmoreland slaying. They said they truly believe love conquers all.
