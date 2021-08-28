MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Community members came together to support a 12-year-old boy battling leukemia.

People enjoyed a pancake breakfast with all fixings and a silent auction, and a touch a truck event as they raised money for Knox Hastings and his family.

The community fundraiser comes after Hastings was diagnosed with T-Cell ALL Leukemia. The Hastings family’s worst nightmare came true on their vacation in Panama City, FL, with other family friends when their 11-year-old son Knox woke up not feeling well, in enough pain for a visit to the emergency room.

Soon after Knox was transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is undergoing treatment. Hastings, who is a huge NASCAR fan, has "months of aggressive chemo followed by years of less aggressive chemo," according to his GoFundMe page.

Hundreds came out to Circle P Ranch on Main Street to show their support. To donate to the cause, click here.

