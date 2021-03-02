MOUNT JULIET, TENN. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Mt. Juliet gathered Tuesday night for a vigil on the eve of the first anniversary of the Tennessee Tornado.
Gaye and Scott Parnell remember it vividly. "The roof started shaking, and the train started coming," Gaye said. She and her husband didn't have time to make it to the basement. "He hollered and threw me on the floor and got on top of me. Then the roof came off."
When it was all said and done, their home was destroyed. "It was everywhere, and you just couldn't believe it until the sun came up the next day how much damage it had really done," Scott said.
As distinct as those moments were in their memories, are the ones that came after.
"This good Samaritan took us to her apartment and we stayed there until the sun came up," Gaye said. "You've never seen such an outpouring of people," Scott added.
"The next day this mass of volunteers started coming up the hill with wheelbarrows, and rakes, and chainsaws," Gaye recalled. The community came out in droves, among whom they gathered with again Tuesday, one year later. "It's a way to encourage each other and to say thank you at the same time."
Their community is also with whom they will move forward. The Parnells say their home will be ready later in March. "Everybody said we're going to build back and be there together again." Scott said. "We'll all be back home soon," Gaye added.
