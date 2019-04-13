NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville community came out in force Saturday for this year’s March for Babies event sponsored by the March of Dimes.
The march raises money for neonatal care and to help families affected by premature birth, birth defects and the loss of a child.
“Having a baby should be the most joyous of times, but for some it’s the most tragic, and we’re out here to prevent that,” said Amber Price, TriStar Centennial Medical Center.
News4 anchor Lauren Lowrey was one of the hosts for the event.
