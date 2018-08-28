If a community benefits agreement is hammered out with Nashville's Major League Soccer ownership, it will be history for Tennessee.

That agreement's being sought ahead of the Metro Council’s final vote on a MLS stadium at The Fairgrounds Nashville.

"We have to start changing development and how it's done here in Nashville," said Odessa Kelly, co-chair of Stand Up Nashville.

Kelly said there's an opportunity to make the city better.

A letter went to the Metro Council Monday night detailing an agreement in the works between Stand Up Nashville and Nashville Soccer Holdings.

"We want to make sure the people who work really hard in this city have a place to live in this city," said Kelly. "Rent rates come out at $1,700 to $1,900. Who is that affordable for? Those people who do the hard work, fire fighters, policemen, teachers, Metro employees, those people who build our structures, where do they live? They have to live on the fringes of town, and that's not right."

The letter details how Stand Up Nashville is looking for an agreement through the MLS stadium project.

They're seeking affordable housing with 12 percent of the residential units built on the fairgrounds property and another 8 percent of the units set aside for the workforce.

The letter specifies that the rents of those units would be 30 percent or less of indexed household income.

Kelly said 20 percent of those reserved units will be three bedrooms.

Stand Up Nashville is also seeking a 4,000-square-foot childcare location that will work with Childcare Tennessee to address tuition.

Among the other things being sought are the donation of new and used soccer equipment to metro schools, stadium jobs paying at least $15.50 an hour and opportunities for minority businesses.

"We're trying to do privately what government should be doing," said Metro Councilman-at-large John Cooper.

Cooper is against the stadium's proposed location but said he supports Stand-Up Nashville in making some groundbreaking negotiations. He said an implication concerns him.

"The government has minority promotion programs," Cooper said. "Are we saying they're a complete failure, and we have to go to the private worlds to enforce what should be a government activity? This is feeling a lot like a failure of government. Fundamentally, this is a private agreement between two private parties that's not enforceable by metro, but it's about public land. If you take public land, you better deliver some community benefits. There better be some benefit coming back to the public. Is this standard practice going forward? If it is, that's a pretty big indictment on our capabilities as a government."

Kelly has faith an eventual agreement will be followed, but she knows some members of the council and community have concerns.

"They have a valid point," she said. "That's why we use a tool for a community benefits agreement. It's a legally binding contract. We have the ability, if they breach the contract, to take whatever legal action we need to take. If you'll do by your word, you shouldn't mind signing by your word."

Kelly said there are still parts being worked out before the agreement can be finalized.

"We're not going to sign that until we get very good language on who the contractor will be," she said.