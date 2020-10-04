NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Health is sending out a reminder that the three Community Assessment Centers will be changing their hours beginning October 5th.
The three locations, Nissan Stadium, Meharry Medical College and the former KMart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike, will now be operating Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
These sites will still offer free testing for COVID-19.
A reminder that starting Monday, the hours at the three Community Assessment Centers will be changing.— NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) October 4, 2020
The locations remain the same (Nissan Stadium, Meharry Medical College and the former KMart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike.)
It is free to receive a test at one of these sites. pic.twitter.com/7tGhCYnIzP
