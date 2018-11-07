Davidson County voters overwhelmingly approved a Community Oversight Board in Tuesday night’s election, a group of community members that would be responsible for holding the police accountable.
Daniel Hambrick’s mother watched the election results roll in with her family and Jocques Clemmon’s mother. Both men were shot and killed by police officers in Nashville within an 18-month span.
“We were hugging and crying and loving on each other. We were so happy,” Vickie Hambrick said. “We’re smiling on the outside but it’s still hurting on the inside.”
Hambrick spoke about how she’s coping with grief, while celebrating what her family considers little victories. “I’m going to get justice for Jocques’ mother and other mothers and fathers out here,” she said.
The Fraternal Order of Police made this statement Tuesday night:
"This board will only create a divide between law enforcement and the public. we recognize that the voters have spoken and we will respect the rule of law and the will of the people we serve."
The FOP is still fighting the board. Their attorney tells News4 if a court of appeals finds there weren’t enough signatures to get the referendum on the ballot in the first place, it will be void.
The Community Oversight Board will be comprised of 11 members; seven appointed by community organizers and the other four by city council. It will cost taxpayers $1.5 million.
