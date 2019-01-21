Thousands of people across the country celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
In Nashville, the day began with a youth rally at 8:30 a.m. at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church.
At 10 a.m. the march to Tennessee State University began at the church and ended at the Gentry Center. Nashville Mayor David Briley, Governor Bill Lee and other community leaders lead the march.
At 10:30 a.m., Lee was in attendance at TSU’s MLK Day of Service and Convocation at the Gentry Center.
His message was very well received, and what he said during the MLK Convocation gave people in the audience hope.
Governor Lee listed his top priorities as good jobs, good schools, and safe neighborhoods. Education is another priority for Governor Lee, he spoke of a young man now in college he mentored for five years.
"I drove into his troubled neighborhood and we spend an evening together, I watched his life change through the power of education," said Gov. Lee.
Civil Rights activist Dr. William Barber II was the the keynote speaker at the event. Also in attendance, Mayor David Briley, who clearly made a mark on the crowd on the government shutdown.
Mayor Briley's comments drew the loudest applause. He spoke to Congressman Jim Cooper, but clearly aimed at President Donald Trump.
"I think there is not enough prayers we could send back with you to Washington, instead of prayers let us send you with this, please put our people back to work," said Mayor Briley.
Another remark brought standing ovation on the border wall.
"No one should be held hostage for a wall we do not need," said Mayor Briley.
Other events in Middle Tennessee:
In Clarksville, the Clarksville chapter of the NAACP hosted its annual MLK Community Celebration.
The event began at 8:30 a.m. with educational workshops at Burt Elementary School on Bailey Street. There was a march heading to the downtown area at noon.
A local law firm in Nashville also hosted the 18th Annual MLK Day Fellowship Breakfast, which was attended by more than 500 civic and community leaders.
The event was hosted by Bone McAllester Norton law firm, which represented Cyntoia Brown, who recently was granted executive clemency by former Gov. Bill Haslam.
Earnest “Rip” Patton, one of the original Freedom Riders, was also at the event.
“I think we need to come together as Nashvillians and I think it’s in the book of John that says ‘love thy neighbor as thy self,’” said Patton. We need to do that. Nashville is a very progressive city. We need to do more to become a more loving community.”
The Bone McAllester Norton law firm also spent time talking about Brown’s case and they need they see for juvenile justice reform.
