CHAPEL HILL, TN (WSMV) - The Chapel Hill community is coming together to support a student-athlete who was severely injured in a homecoming football game on Friday.
The Chapel Hill Forrest Rocket Football team took to social media saying that Micah McClendon suffered a spinal cord injury during Friday night's football game.
He underwent surgery on Saturday morning and is currently at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
On Sunday night, the community held a prayer at the school in honor of Micah. A woman who attended the event told us that students from Moore County and Eagleville, who are known to be school rivals, also joined in the prayer.
Forrest High School is stepping up to support Micah by posting the hashtags "#MicahStrong" and "#MicahStrong11." Micah is #11 on the football team.
Senior class members put out a donation box to collect gift cards for the family to use while at the hospital. They are recommending buying Taco Bell, Subway, Pizza Hut, or prepaid cards.
Magazines, snacks, and other items for a gift basket organized by Micah's sophomore classmates are also being collected.
Here is a list of some upcoming fundraisers for the McClendon Family:
- Tuesday, September 15th, the Sonic in Chapel Hill is donating 20% of profits donated to the family
- Thursday, September 17th, the 'Amigos' at all three locations (Chapel Hill, Lewisburg, and Spring Hill) is doing 50% of profits donated to the family
- Saturday, September 19th, is 'Music 4 Micah' at the Howlin' Hill on Highway 99 at 6 p.m. The show will be free but donation jars will be at the event.
An official with the Chapel Hill Touchdown Association says there are no changes on Micah's condition since coming out of surgery, but they need heavy prayers for him.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.