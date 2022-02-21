NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Nashville communities are taking precautionary steps to prevent their street from flooding ahead of the rain expected this week.

“It was up to just about the tailpipe of my truck over there. It was coming over the street, over the drain. it was actually encroaching on those two homes over there,” John Freeman said, describing how flooded his street was on February 17.

Neuhoff Lane was one street that flooded after last week Thursday’s severe weather event, and John Freeman who lives on that street is doing what he can to make the street not flood again.

I’ve been here 25 years and was here for the 2010 flood and it’s getting as bad now as it was then just on a good thunderstorm,” John Freeman said.

Now Freeman is doing again what he said he’s had to do recently when it rains, making sure the drains on his street are clear.

“This is the kind of stuff that washes over, and it just clogs these drains totally with his kind of debris,” Freeman said. “So I went over and took a garbage can over there and a rake and I cleaned the drains out,” he added.

He also keeps a close eye on the creek bank next to his home.

“These rocks had formed kind of right here and made it much deeper and it was backing up even more. So what I did was I got down and moved these large rocks out of the way, so hopefully the next rain will wash some of the smaller ones down so it back up as readily,” he added.

Freeman said when it rains the water flows from the street next to his all the way to his street and the drains in his neighborhood don’t help.

“People don’t realize the power of water and what it can move,” said Freeman. ‘It concerns me that if we do have a severe rain event, we’re going to take water,” he added.