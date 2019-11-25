'GivingTuesday' Save the Date

'GivingTuesday' Save the Date

 Courtesy 'GivingTuesday' website

(WSMV) - As millions of Americans prepare to spend money in the coming weeks, you may want to set aside some time to give back as well. 

For the eighth year in a row, 'Giving Tuesday' follows Thanksgiving and Black Friday on December 3, 2019. It's a day where you can take time to help others in your communities who are less fortunate. 

What is called a, "global generosity movement," is all part of an effort to translate one day of giving into a year-round effort. 

If you're interested in helping out here in our community, head over to 'Giving Tuesday's' website to find out more information. 

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer.

