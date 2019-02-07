After a record-breaking four inches of rain fell in Nashville Wednesday, many homeowners are dealing with flooding.
According to FEMA, one inch of water inside a home can cause more than $25,000 in damages.
Walter Lovell says the water level outside his Donelson home hit three feet, flooding his crawl space and sun room.
“The Ocoee River is class four and five rapids. This was class one and two type water," said Lovell.
The water damaged his duct work in the crawl space, causing $6,800 in damages.
“My insurance company was telling me even if I had this covered under flood insurance, it wouldn’t not cover the duck work, which doesn’t make any sense to me," said Lovell.
Toby Florek is a broker with Rugger Insurance Group in Brentwood and says it people often mistakenly think homeowners insurance policies cover all flooding. In many cases, flooding coverage requires a separate policy that he says covers anything from the top down.
“Wind blows your roof your shingles off, it’s gonna cover any kind of water damage. A burst pipe," said Florek. “Something as simple as your child leaving a water hose on outside and it gets down in your basement wouldn’t be covered.”
Florek says that's because anything from the ground up, for example, a nearby creek overflowing its banks and flooding your home, requires flood insurance.
The cost for flood insurance policies depends on several factors including square footage of a home and flood risk.
“If it’s a 100-year flood and you’ve been paying insurance on it for 100 years and you finally have to cash in on it, it pays for itself," said Florek.
If your home floods, the first thing to do is take several pictures showing the damage. It's also important to get the water out and the room dried as quickly as possible.
“Mold usually sets in within 24 to 48 hours depending on the weather conditions outside, so you really want to respond as fast as possible whether it means ripping out drywall, getting flooring and carpet up as soon as possible," said Florek.
It's also important to call your insurance agent as soon as possible to make a claim. If your insurance doesn't cover the damage, you may be able to get assistance from FEMA.
You can check out FEMA's flood map to determine your home's flood risk by clicking here.
