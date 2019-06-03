NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Breaking the cycle of poverty is the goal of a new committee looking to restructure criminal justice fees.
The idea is simple.
Often times low income people who can’t afford fees and fines get punished, which keeps them from earning money to pay their debt.
It’s a troubling cycle.
The committee, spearheaded by Mayor David Briley, hopes to improve that.
“I believe Nashville can serve as a national example for how cities can have equitable fines and fee structures that do not unfairly penalize their most marginalized residents,” Briley said in a statement about the announcement.
The committee will begin meeting on June 17 and hopes to have a list of recommended changes by fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.