NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A committee has been appointed to help residents financially recover from COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor John Cooper has appointed six people to COVID-19 financial oversight committee.
“The oversight committee is a vital part of our coronavirus response and Metro’s on-going commitment to good stewardship,” Cooper said in a statement on Monday. “COVID-19 has touched the lives of every Nashvillian, in one way or another. I fully support the upcoming work of this committee and look forward to working with its members to make sure our federal relief funds are spent responsibly and equitably.”
The committee, who was appointed by Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, is made of the following people:
- Ms. Sara Finley - Principal, Threshold Corporate Consulting; Former SVP & General Counsel, CVS Caremark
- Mr. Ed Henley - Founding Principal, Pillars Development, Inc.; Chair, Rebuilding Together Nashville
- Mr. Sean Henry - CEO & President, Nashville Predators & Bridgestone Arena; Chair Nashville Downtown Partnership
- Dr. Harold Love, Jr. - TN State Representative for District 58; Senior Pastor of Lee Chapel AME
- Ms. Vonda McDaniel - President, Central Labor Council of Nashville and Middle Tennessee
- Mr. Junaid Odubeko - Partner, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
The committee was part of the amended budget passed by Metro Council on June 17. Nashville received about $121 million from the federal government as part of the CARES Act.
Funds from the CARES Act can only be used for the following items:
- are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19)
- were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the State or government
- were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020 and ends on December 30, 2020.
The committee will submit recommendations to the Cooper, the council, financial director. Their final recommendations are needed by Nov. 15.
“I am pleased that these three Council members agreed to serve on this important Committee,” Shulman said in a statement on Monday. “I have great confidence in their abilities to bring good perspectives and sound reasoning to the table. I wish them and the Mayor’s appointees well in this endeavor.”
