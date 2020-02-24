The News4 Iteam used public records to expose how four kids escaped from a juvenile justice center and what mistakes were made to allow it to happen.
That's just one example of why public records are so crucial.
"It provides transparency. It allows the citizens to have an account of what their public officials are doing," said James Manness, Mt Juliet's vice mayor.
He recently proposed an ordinance that would require city officials to conduct city business using their city email accounts.
"So that way if someone does a public records request, it's available," said Maness.
He proposed a second one that would extend the statute of limitations for reporting ethics violations from 30 days to a year.
"It should be almost a no brainer," said Maness.
Both were shot down.
"I'm disappointed it didn't even get discussed," said Maness.
Mayor Ed Hagerty said email is the least popular form of communication for public officials and, if they're going to change the rules, they should go all the way including text messages and phone calls too.
As for the ethics violations, Hagerty said people used to have a year to make complaints, but they were abusing the policy and using it for political gain.
Meanwhile Maness said he's trying to give people the tools they need to hold the government accountable and the government doesn't seem to want that.
"It has that feel sometimes: that were not going to do anything more than the bare minimum," said Maness
Carley gordon, news4.
