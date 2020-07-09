NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The State Capitol Commission voted on Thursday in favor of removing the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee State Capitol.

The decision by the State Capitol Commission means they are petitioning the Historical Commission to move the bust from the Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum.

Nine members of the commission voted to remove the bust while two "passed" and one voted against the removal.

The State Capitol Commission also voted to petition the state Historical Commission to remove to two other busts from the State Capitol and add them to the museum. They are the busts of U.S. Admiral David Farragut, who was in the Union Navy, and U.S. Navy Admiral Albert Gleaves.

Gov. Bill Lee called for the removal of the bust on Wednesday and was the first speaker at the commission meeting on Thursday.

“As guardians of history, we can’t underestimate that history without understanding is quickly forgotten. Many have argued that despite Nathan Bedford Forrest’s track record, he died a reconciled man who recognized the mistakes he had made and he turned from his ways, and at a minimum, there should be context around Forrest to acknowledge his complexity to the legacy of Tennessee,” Lee said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I believe his contribution to in what life in the 19th century in Tennessee looked like is important and it deserves to be displayed, written about and discussed, and what I believe is the most appropriate location, which is the Tennessee State Museum.”

Tennessee Sen. Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville, was the second speaker at the commission meeting. She also called for the removal of bust.

Protesters were at the State Capitol on Thursday and a loud cheer and round of applause could be heard from the crowd outside the meeting chambers. They have demonstrated for close to four weeks with part of their goal being the removal of the bust.

The ACLU of Tennessee released a statement in favor of removing the statue.

"Removing the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the capitol would move us a step closer toward ensuring that the history we choose to celebrate and honor in our public spaces reflects respect and dignity for all Tennesseans," the statement read in part.