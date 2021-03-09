NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Happening today, the Tennessee Historical Commission will consider moving the controversial Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the State Capitol.

The Capitol Commission voted in July in favor of beginning this process of removal, but it's up to the Historical Commission to put it to a vote.

They were supposed to meet in February but the winter storms put that meeting to a halt.

Back in 2017, there was an attempt to move the bust by Governor Bill Haslam that was voted against. However, this time Governor Lee is on board with having the Forrest bust move to the State Museum and he's made six recent commission appointments ahead of the meeting.

Eight months ago, Governor Bill Lee made the following statement:

Pull Quote Forrest represents pain and suffering and brutal crimes committed against African Americans and that pain is very real for many of our fellow Tennesseans as they walk the hall of our state house.

The controversy around the bust stems from Forrest being a Confederate General, plantation owner, slave trader, and early member of the KKK after the war. The bust was only put in the Capitol a little more than 40 years ago.

“Removing the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the capitol would move us a step closer toward ensuring that the history we choose to celebrate and honor in our public spaces reflects respect and dignity for all Tennesseans," Hedy Weinberg, Executive Director of the ACLU Tennessee, said.

The Historical Commission will meet virtually today and vote on the State Capitol Commissions waiver petition. A two-thirds vote is needed to remove the bust.