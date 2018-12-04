Commercial development could create new Nashville "hot spot"

There's no doubt Nashville is growing quickly, but recent commercial development along Charlotte Avenue in West Nashville could make it one of the city's newest hot spots, according to a local realtor.
One of the newest businesses to open on Charlotte Avenue is Chaatable, an Indian street food restaurant. Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan owns the restaurant with her husband Vivek Deora. The pair also own Mockingbird, Chauhan, and Tansuo.
“This particular neighborhood is something that we love and we bet that this neighborhood is one of the hottest areas in Nashville not only from a dining perspective but also from family, fun and other businesses coming up," said Deora.
Deora says part of the draw to open their business along Charlotte Avenue is construction of a 55,000 square foot indoor market set to open in the Spring of 2019. The market is expected to include everything from a yoga studio, wine bar, brewery, and boutiques.
“We want to be a part of that growth," said Deora.
Nashville realtor John Stanislawski has sold property just off Charlotte Avenue and sees the growth.
“More often we see with commercial development and the hype around it then we see some homes being built," said Stanislawski. “Sylvan Park and Sylvan Heights remain really popular areas and yeah, we’re seeing all of that development sort of clustered around Charlotte and the west side.”
Though EIO & The Hive in the same area recently announced its closing, other trendy businesses included Five Points Pizza and 8th & Roast Coffee Company have recently opened along Charlotte Avenue.
“I think one of the things we’re seeing is a lot more opportunities for walkability for residents," said Stanislawski.
Stanislawski believes it's a sign that more businesses will likely open up shop and bring more residential development within the next couple of years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.