NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Pop star Justin Bieber has announced a new tour on his official website, and Nashville's Nissan Stadium is on the list.

Ticket sales have not yet been given on-sale dates, but the singer's website lists a 45 stop tour, stopping in Nashville to play at Nissan Stadium on July 11th of 2020.

In an Instagram post on Christmas Eve, the pop star revealed the tour, as well as a new forthcoming album to his millions of followers there.

He led up to the announcement with a couple of tease posts, along with letting fans know a new singled, "Yummy", will be released January 3rd.

