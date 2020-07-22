UTICA, NY (WSMV) - A well-timed photo of a couple's engagement under comet Neowise has gone viral on social media.
The newly-engaged New York couple had originally planned on taking a trip to Oregon, where the proposal was supposed to happen.
But due to COVID-19, their plans changed. Fortunately, the clouds cleared just in time to allow the beautiful shot to be taken.
Scientists are encouraging people to get out and see the comet while they still can.
Once it disappears at the end of July, Neowise won't be visible in Earth's skies for another 6,800 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.