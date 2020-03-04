NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Comcast has opened free Xfinity hotspots in Nashville for those affected by the deadly tornadoes.
The hotspots are being offered at designated shelters for those who are displaced:
- Red Cross shelter (East High School, 110 Gallatin Ave.)
- Centennial SportsPlex (222 25th Ave. North)
- Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway)
Access to Wi-Fi hotspots is free for anyone who needs them; this includes non-Xfinity customers. To access the hotspots, users should:
- Visit xfinity.com/wifi for a map of XFINITY WiFi outdoor and SMB hotspots.
- Once at a hotspot, select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.
- XFINITY Internet customers can sign in with their username and password and will be automatically connected at XFINITY WiFi hotspots in the future.
- Non-Comcast subscribers can connect by clicking the “Accept & Connect” button and will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every two hours.
Comcast is working to restore services for customers impacted as quickly as possible and as soon as it is safe to do so. Customers should remember emergency management procedures say power must be restored first and Comcast needs to get clearance saying it’s safe for crews to begin restoring service.
If services are down in an area due to a power outage, local power needs to be restored before video, phone and internet services begin working again. In some cases, customers may have power back but not their Xfinity services due to commercial power not being restored to Comcast’s network in their area.
Comcast would like to offer the following tips to its customers:
- Customers should plug TV’s, modems and cable boxes into a surge protector to protect them from damage in case of lightning or a sudden power outage.
- If customers have electricity but Xfinity services have not returned, Comcast recommends customers restart/reset devices, including wireless gateways, modems, routers and cable boxes.
- Customers should stay clear of downed power and cable lines in the interest of safety.
- The most effective way to get outage updates and information about Comcast services is to visit com/MyAccountor to access the Xfinity My Account app from any secure, internet-enabled mobile device.
- For more information, customers can chat online with an agent, visit comor connect with Comcast on Twitter at @ComcastCares
- Xfinity My Account: Manage your account, check for outages, report service interruptions and troubleshoot your equipment from any mobile device. You can also access My Account onlinefrom your computer.
- Xfinity Connect: Xfinity Voice customers can send and receive texts from your home telephone number, listen to your voicemail, access your Comcast.net email and more.
- Xfinity Stream: Customers can use the Xfinity Stream app on mobile devices to stream live TV and a selection of On Demand content using cellular networks. Plus, you can download select television shows and movies directly to your devices to watch offline later. X1 customers can also stream or download DVR content.
- Xfinity WiFi Hotspots: With millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots in our network, the Xfinity WiFi Hotspots app makes it easy to locate hotspots wherever you are. Customers can also visit the hotspot finder map online.
