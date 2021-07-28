NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Virtual learning has enhanced the use of technology in classrooms.
In addition to books, little ones returning to school will now have to carry devices, but parents say that load may be too much.
“These backpacks are way too heavy. They are heavier than anything I am carrying,” said Teressa Jamison.
Jamison is a mom of three. Her oldest daughter is heading to first grade but adding items like a Chromebook has made carrying her backpack too heavy for her size.
“These are things I didn’t have issues with maybe until high school when we carried lots of books,” said Jamison.
“When you have too heavy of a backpack, you are most often going to see some backpain and strain show up a little later,” said Dr. Craig Louer, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon and Assistant Professor of Pediatric Orthopedics at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
To avoid that strain, Dr. Louer says backpacks should only be 20 percent of your child’s body weight.
“The heaviest objects are packed as close to the front of the backpack that is going to be against your body. We also generally say as low as possible as well,” stated Dr. Louer.
Moving forward, Jamison hopes schools will allow alternative bag options.
“I really think it should be an option for any age group to have a rolling backpack,” said Jamison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.