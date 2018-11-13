COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV)- Columbia PD reported that Janelle Erdman has been missing since Nov. 9.
Erdman was last seen at her home in Columbia on Friday.
She is 16 years old. She has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5ft. tall.
There is no vehicle or clothing description at this time.
If you have any information on where Janelle Erdman is, please call Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727, or Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900 immediately.
