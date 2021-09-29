COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Some residents in Columbia said taking a portion of one busy county road and giving it to the city to be part of the city's growth will create a domino effect of safety problems.
Some residents who live on Greens Mill Road and Double Branch Road say safety is a priority. However, the building of new development will create traffic nightmares.
"There are 20 accidents a year on this road, Greens Mill Road," said Sheryl Howell, who lives on there. "If they are increasing that traffic two times and five times, we're talking anywhere about them increasing it to 40 accidents a year to 100 accidents per year."
Howell lives just feet from the proposed new development at 2558 Greens Mill Road. She said moving a portion of the road she lives on to the city limit and the latest development isn't good news for safety in her neighborhood.
"Right where the development is going and from 5 PM to 6 PM a couple of times during the rush hour, I sat on my porch and counted 100 cars; right at 100, 110," Howell said.
"And they're saying that there'll basically be one car per household, averaging one car per household coming in and out during rush hour traffic for the new development," she added. "So, you're talking adding an additional 500 cars during just coming in and out during rush hour traffic."
In addition to road safety for the area, Mike White, who lives on Double Branch Road, said it would create congestion. White said the possible new development would also impact the road he lives on.
"This road is between 17 and 18 feet wide. It's not marked. It's not even asphalt. It was never designed for a lot of traffic. This development is going to be large that means there are going to be a lot of new drivers. A lot of people that aren't familiar with country driving," Mike White said. "These roads have enough acc. Wets on them daily. We don't need anymore."
The new development will have about 550 homes, down from the originally planned 1000 homes.
Earlier this month, Columbia City Council voted in favor of an ordinance to rezone the property for the new development to single-family units upon the annexation of the road. Columbia City Mayor sent this statement to News 4 about the decision to bring in the new development.
This particular development started as a 1,000 plus residential development. Thanks to public input, council concerns, and the developer's concessions, the final product represents reduced density and significantly more green space than local ordinances require. It's the type of development that represents good growth.
"We're not against development, don't get me wrong. Growth is good in the proper location. We do need the growth, and I'm happy to say that. And with growth comes prosperity. People have to go somewhere. Our concern is the property and the annexation and the way they want to do it," said Mike White. "My big concern and my bit pet peeve, what is it going to cost? Who is going to pay the bill for those of us who live in the county to have our county roads fixed? The developer is not. The city is not."
"I would request that they do not annex it at all and build homes on one-acre lots," Howell said.
The final vote on the ordinance will happen on October 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.