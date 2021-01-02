MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Columbia residents 75-years and older are able to get their COVID-19 vaccines today.
Mayor Chaz Molder stated that the city's also still providing those in 1(a)(1) and 1(a)(2) status, per the Tennessee Department of Health.
Those who are eligible can go to the Waymon Hickman Building at Columbia State Community College on Hampshire Pike. It will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Tennessee Department of Health put out the following:
First come first serve. Socially distant line to form at the door and register upon walk-in. There will be a limit to how many people come in at once. If you are 75 or older, you can have a representative stand in line.
Local representatives from the county's health department will be there to answer any questions.
The mayor's Facebook post also stated that the vaccines will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays until further notice.
