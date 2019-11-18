COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 27-year-old woman who has a serious medical condition.
According to Columbia Police, Taylor Alane Pool is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Pool requires medication for a serious medical condition that has not been disclosed.
Pool is known to drive a 2006 GMC Acadia and was last seen on Sunday around 4 p.m. She could be in the Nashville area.
If you have any information that may help investigators locate Pool, you're asked to contact Columbia Police Department dispatch at 931-388-2727, Maury County CrimeStoppers at 931-381-4900 or the Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email at safetips@columbiatn.com.
