COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old.
The juvenile has been identified as Abigaile Wiser. She was last seen Monday wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and a pink back pack.
She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact Columbioa Police dispatch at 931-388-2727.
Alternatively, individuals can call Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900.
