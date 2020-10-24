COLUMBIA, TENN. (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department is working to locate a teen that went missing Thursday, October 22.
Justin Lain Allen, 16, is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a light black shirt with gold writing with white sleeves and white shoes.
Any person with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Columbia Police at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.
