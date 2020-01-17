COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – Police in Columbia are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Police say Brianna Mitchell was last seen in the Woodland Street area around 1 a.m. Friday. Police are unsure what she was wearing at the time but believe she could possibly be in the area of Nashville highway.
Brianna is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department’s 24-hour Dispatch line at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900 or email SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com
