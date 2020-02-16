COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – Columbia Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
Police say Jaydin Lee Phillips ran from his parents’ car in the parking lot of the Dollar General located in the 700 block of Bear Creek Pike. Phillips ran into the woods behind the store and has not yet been found.
He was last seen wearing a brown Carhart jacket with a blue t-shirt underneath, blue jeans and brown cowboy boots. He stands about 4-feet tall, weighs about 85 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see Phillips or have any additional information, call Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900 or email SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.
