COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Columbia Police are searching for a missing adult with autism last seen Tuesday on Pearl Street.
Corderio Montae Lee is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 164 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, red tennis shoes, and red socks.
Investigators say Lee has not had his medication since Tuesday. If you have any additional information, contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.
