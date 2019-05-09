COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a 12-year-old who was last seen on Thursday in the area of the Woodside Trailer Park and Hampshire Pike in Columbia.
Police said Joseph Vaughn is 5’6” and weighs around 130 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a gold chain.
If you have information about Joseph’s whereabouts, contact Columbia Police at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900 or email a SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.
