COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Columbia Police are searching for a missing/runaway teen.
Police say 16-year-old John Michael Fish was last seen early Friday morning as he left his home on Beech Street to go to school. Fish never returned home.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray sweat pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900 or email SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com
