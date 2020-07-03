COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Little Caesars located in the 1200 block of South James Campbell Blvd.
Police say at around 9 p.m. Thursday, two people armed with handguns and carrying a backpack, came into the store and demanded cash. Authorities continue to follow up on leads to identify and locate the suspects.
Any person with additional information should contact Columbia Police Dispatch (available 24 hours a day) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900 or email SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.