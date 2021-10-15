COLUMBIA, TENN. (WSMV) - Columbia Police are searching for a 15-year-old they say escaped from DCS custody.
Danquiz Lamante Moore was last seen at the Burger King Neapolis on Nashville Highway wearing a white shirt, grey shorts, and no shoes.
Moore is originally from Nashville, and has no known family or contacts in the Columbia area.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police at 931-560-1670 or email SAFETips@ColumbiaTN.com.
