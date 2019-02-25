COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Columbia Police Department need your help in finding a man wanted for aggravated burglary and theft.
Price Carnell Gentry, Jr., 23, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch at (931) 388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at (931) 381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email at SafeTips@columbiatn.com
