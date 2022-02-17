COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – The Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who is believed to be with a non-custodial mother.
On Thursday, police said they are looking for Alexia Davis, who investigators have indicated is with her non-custodial mother, Cayce Davis. Authorities believe that being in the care and custody of Cayce Davis is detrimental to Alexia's safety.
The Columbia Police Department wants Cayce Davis "for assisting Alexia in not being located."
Police described Alexia as 5', weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Any person with additional information that may assist in locating the endangered teen and apprehending Cayce Davis, please contact the Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.