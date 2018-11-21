The Columbia Police Department as well as other emergency agencies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy near Bradshaw Drive in Columbia.
Police say the child, Camden, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. at his home. He is about 4-foot-11 and weighs 60 pounds.
He was wearing green sweatpants and a blue/gray shirt, according to police.
Anyone with information on Camden's whereabouts should call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.