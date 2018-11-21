Columbia missing child

The Columbia Police Department as well as other emergency agencies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy near Bradshaw Drive in Columbia.

Police say the child, Camden, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. at his home. He is about 4-foot-11 and weighs 60 pounds.

He was wearing green sweatpants and a blue/gray shirt, according to police.

Anyone with information on Camden's whereabouts should call 911.

